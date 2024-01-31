Open Menu

Stand-in Keeper Jo Leads South Korea Into Asian Cup Quarter-finals

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Second-choice goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo was South Korea's hero as they beat Saudi Arabia 4-2 on penalties on Tuesday to set up an Asian Cup quarter-final with Australia.

Jo stepped up earlier in the tournament when regular number one Kim Seung-gyu was injured in training, and the back-up proved he was up to the job after a nail-biting last-16 match in Doha ended 1-1.

Jo said "belief" was the key to stopping spot kicks from Sami Al-Najei and Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the shootout, before Hwang Hee-chan converted the decisive penalty for Jurgen Klinsmann's side.

"The coach told us to believe in the team and I think that's what really paid off," said Jo.

"We gave everything on the pitch, and when it came to a shootout I had confidence I could make saves."

South Korea came back from the dead to keep their hopes of winning the Asian Cup for the first time in 64 years alive.

Cho Gue-sung scored a 99th-minute equaliser in normal time to force extra time, after Abdullah Radif had opened the scoring for the Saudis 33 seconds after coming on as a half-time substitute.

Klinsmann's side had been heavily criticised after coming through the group stage in second place behind Bahrain, after draws with Jordan and Malaysia.

Jo said that the players have vowed to "forget about the past".

"We had a belief that if we didn't concede a goal we would score, because we have quality attacking players," he said.

Saudi coach Roberto Mancini disappeared down the tunnel before Hwang took the final penalty.

He later apologised, saying "I thought it was finished".

