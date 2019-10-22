Standby players inducted in Pak squad for Olympic hockey qualifiers

Pakistan hockey federation on Tuesday named four standby players to replace four players during the the two matches of Olympic Qualifiers being played in Holland on October 26 and 27

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan hockey federation on Tuesday named four standby players to replace four players during the the two matches of Olympic Qualifiers being played in Holland on October 26 and 27.

The visas of two players including goalkeeper Waqar and Hamadud Din Anjum have been delayed and Muhammad Rizwan Senior and Abu Bakar Mahmood sustained injuries during training sessions in Germany prior to two test match series against Germany side.

"In consultation with the Chairman and Members of National Selection Committee Mazhar Abbas (GK), Muhammad Rizwan Junior, Muhammad Atiq Arshad, Amjad Ali Khan (defender) have been included in the squad", said a spokesman of the PHF here.

Irfan Senior who has applied for visa in Dutch Embassy in London, in case of visa denial, Amjad Ali Khan will replace him, he said.