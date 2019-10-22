UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Standby Players Inducted In Pak Squad For Olympic Hockey Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:15 PM

Standby players inducted in Pak squad for Olympic hockey qualifiers

Pakistan hockey federation on Tuesday named four standby players to replace four players during the the two matches of Olympic Qualifiers being played in Holland on October 26 and 27

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan hockey federation on Tuesday named four standby players to replace four players during the the two matches of Olympic Qualifiers being played in Holland on October 26 and 27.

The visas of two players including goalkeeper Waqar and Hamadud Din Anjum have been delayed and Muhammad Rizwan Senior and Abu Bakar Mahmood sustained injuries during training sessions in Germany prior to two test match series against Germany side.

"In consultation with the Chairman and Members of National Selection Committee Mazhar Abbas (GK), Muhammad Rizwan Junior, Muhammad Atiq Arshad, Amjad Ali Khan (defender) have been included in the squad", said a spokesman of the PHF here.

Irfan Senior who has applied for visa in Dutch Embassy in London, in case of visa denial, Amjad Ali Khan will replace him, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Germany London Netherlands Amjad Ali October Visa Olympics

Recent Stories

Speakers call for awareness raising campaigns to f ..

49 minutes ago

4,889 confirmed dengue patients visit FGPC hospita ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police conduct search operation in Rata ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitates Canadian Pri ..

2 minutes ago

No one to be allowed to block roads: CPO Faisal Ra ..

2 minutes ago

Russia-Africa Summit to Address Counterterrorism I ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.