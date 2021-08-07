UrduPoint.com

Standings Of Women's Water Polo At Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 03:57 PM

Following are the standings of water polo women Tokyo Olympic Games here on Saturday (tabulated under matches played, won, lost)

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Following are the standings of water polo women Tokyo Olympic Games here on Saturday (tabulated under matches played, won, lost): 1. United States 7 6 1 2. Spain 7 5 2 3. Hungary 7 4 2 4. ROC 7 3 3 5. Australia 7 5 2 6. Netherlands 7 4 3 7. Canada 7 2 5 8. China 7 2 59. Japan 4 0 410. South Africa 4 0 4

More Stories From Sports

