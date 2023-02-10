Stanley Cup Winner Tarasenko Traded to New York Rangers From St. Louis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russian forward Vladimir Tarasenko was traded from St. Louis Blues to New York Rangers, the latter club announced.

"The team has acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Sammy Blais, and Hunter Skinner," the Rangers said.

Tarasenko, 31, has played 11 seasons with the Blues, scoring 262 goals and 291 assists for 553 points in 644 games. He led the team to win the Stanley Cup in 2019.