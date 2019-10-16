UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stanley Cup Winners, The Blues, Celebrate With Trump At White House

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:40 AM

Stanley Cup Winners, The Blues, Celebrate With Trump at White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The St. Louis Blues NHL (National Hockey League) team met with US President Donald Trump at the White House to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship.

"It (was) the first time the entire team went to the Hockey Hall of Fame to present a ring. They stick together. By and large, we like to keep politics and sports separate, and this is a matter of a traditional honor. We were invited to the White House by the president, and it's something you do. I'm really proud of our group for all coming together and we had a good time with it as well," St. Louis Blues chairman Tom Stillman said on Tuesday, as quoted in an NHL release.

The Blues met with Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon and then celebrated their championship in the White House Rose Garden.

Stillman gave Trump a personalized St. Louis Blues jersey, while Alex Pietrangelo and the team captains presented the US president with a putter featuring the Blues' Stanley Cup champions logo.

"They had a record streak, and then all of a sudden they ran it and then they win and keep winning," Trump said at a press conference in Rose Garden, adding that "When you work hard, support each other and believe in yourself and give everything you've got, victory is always within reach."

The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4 to 1 in June, winning the 2019 Stanley Cup. The Blues include two Russian hockey players, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev, both of whom were present at the White House celebration on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Russia White House Trump Stanley Vladimir Putin St. Louis Boston June 2019 All

Recent Stories

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

5 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

5 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

5 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

5 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

5 hours ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.