Stanley Seizes Lead At Barracuda Championship

Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Los Angeles, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :American Kyle Stanley eagled the par-five 12th hole as he grabbed the lead after the second round of the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship.

Stanley leads the field with 22 points in the event in Truckee, California which uses a modified Stableford scoring format.

Players receive eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie, zero for par, minus-one for bogey and minus-three for double bogey or worse.

Robert Streb, Austria's Matthias Schwab and South Africa's Branden Grace are tied for second with 20 points each at the Tahoe Mountain golf club.

Maverick McNealy and Troy Merritt share fifth place at plus-19.

First round co-leader Adam Schenk, Peter Uihlein, Argentina's Emiliano Grillo, Australia's Cameron Percy and Russell Knox are tied for seventh at plus-18.

Stanley, who won the 2012 Phoenix Open and the 2017 Quicken Loans National, is seeking his third PGA Tour win.

