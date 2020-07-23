UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Star Indian Footballer Blows Quick Whistle On Political Career

Zeeshan Mehtab 31 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:38 PM

Star Indian footballer blows quick whistle on political career

A star Indian footballer known as the "midfield general" has blown the whistle on a possible political career just a day after joining the ruling party

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A star Indian footballer known as the "midfield general" has blown the whistle on a possible political career just a day after joining the ruling party.

Mehtab Hossain, who represented India 31 times, was welcomed with open arms to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP party in Kolkata when he joined this week.

But the 35-year-old, who retired in 2019 and now works as a coach, said just a day later he had made a mistake.

"The people in whose interest I joined politics are now urging me to leave it," the hugely popular former player said in a social media post.

"Even my wife and children are not supporting my sudden decision.

"I would rather remain among my fans and friends as the midfielder they knew. I don't want my life to change. I am not part of any political party from today."West Bengal state is regularly rocked by political violence and is run by the left-wing TMC party led by fierce Modi critic Mamata Banerjee.

The head of the BJP in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh told AFP that Hossain left "under pressure from the TMC", a claim rejected by the party.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Social Media Narendra Modi Wife Kolkata 2019 Post From Coach

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

Metrobus track from Peshawar Mor to new Islamabad ..

28 seconds ago

SBCA employees stage protest rally against termina ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.