Star-Studded Filed To Shine At ANOC World Beach Games At Qatar

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:45 PM

Star-Studded filed to shine at ANOC World Beach Games at Qatar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Olympic medalists, global champions and most of the world's top Names in each of the 13 contested sports complete a stellar field that is expected to dazzle at the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games to be starting at Qatar from October 12-16, a release of the Oatar Olympic Committee said in a release issued here on Thursday.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) announced that among the 1,300 athletes from 97 countries who have qualified to participate, are the 2012 Olympic silver medallist in the 10km of the Open Water Swimming Haley Anderson (USA) and Georgia's Dato Marsagishvili, who won bronze in wrestling (84kg) at the London Olympics. Besides Anderson, Open Water Swimming will also feature 2019 World Champions Krist�f Rasovszky (Hungary) and Ana Marcela Cunha (Brazil).

Three sports from the Tokyo Olympic Games program will be contested in Doha including 3x3 Basketball, Skateboarding, and Sport Climbing.

The Bouldering's line-up includes the 2018 world Champion Kai Harada (Japan) the World's No 3, Sean McColl (Canada), and this year's World Championships bronze medalist, Shauna Coxsey, from Great Britain.

Sport Climbing is about to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo, as is Skateboarding which in Doha will feature the 2019 Worlds winner HeImana Reynolds (USA) as well as Sky Brown, Great Britain's 11-year-old wonder girl, who won bronze three weeks ago at the World Skate Sao Paulo Park World Championships.

