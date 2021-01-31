PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Young Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team upset Pakistan Army to Men's Team event final.

Pakistan WAPDA defeated Pakistan Army team in the women's team event final by 3-0 while the young Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team upset top seeded players from Pakistan Army in the Men Team event semi-finals of the ongoing Youth Empowering All Pakistan National Master Cup Table Tennis Championship being played here at Lala Rafique sports Arena on Sunday.

The team of Pakistan Wapda including Raheela Ashraf, Aisha Sherjeel, and national junior and South Asian bronze medalist Perniya Khan recorded a one-sided victory against young and upcoming Pakistan Army 3-0.

In other joyful moments besides the Wapda dominance in the Master Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa young team in front of the vociferous crowd recorded a thumping victory against seeded Pakistan Army team players in a 3-2 semi-finals battle and qualified for the grant final.

Patron-in-Chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association Manzoor Qadir was the chief guest along with Provincial Table Tennis Association. Senior Vice President Kifayat Ullah, Secretary Muhammad Usman, Tournament Director Syed Jaber, Youth Ambassador Absar Ali.

In the first match of the women's team event, Raheela Kashif of Pakistan Wapda defeated Nosheen Wasim by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-9 and 11-3, in the second match, Ayesha Sharjeel of Pakistan WAPDA outclassed Sana Muzaffar of Pakistan Army by 3-1. The score of this match was 7-11, 11-8, 11-6 and 11-6. In the third match, Parniyaa Khan of Pakistan WAPDA defeated Hur Fawad of Pakistan Army by 3-2 in a tough battle wherein both players exhibited excellent display of cross-table smashes and excellent spin serve.

In the first set, Parnyaia Khan won 11-4. In the second set, Perniya lost to Hur Fawad. In the third set, Parniyaa Khan won 11-6 and made the score 2-1 lead. In the fourth set, Hur Fawad reduced the score to 2-2 she took the set 8-11. In the fifth and final set, Pakistan Wapda's Parniyaa Khan dominated and did not give a chance to Hur Fawad to take over and after winning the set 11-4.

With the victory in the third and decisive match the trophy of the Team event went to Pakistan WAPDA. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first semi-final of the men's team event Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upset Pakistan Army 3-2 and qualified for the final.

In the first match of the second semi-final of the team event, Army's Obaid Shah defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Umm Khawaja 3-1 while Army won the second. Muhammad Hamza defeated Haseeb of KP 3-0. In the third match, Shayan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Faizan of Army 3-2 to make the match 1-2. In the fourth match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Ummam Khawaja defeated Mohammad Hamza 3-2to make it Team tally score 2-2. In the fifth and final match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Haseeb defeated Army's Obaid Shah 3-2 to qualify for the final of the team event.

In the second semi-final, Pakistan Wapda defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (B) 3-1 to reach the final and now the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team would face Pakistan Wapda in the team event final.