Starc Rejoins Australia Squad For India Test After Family Illness

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Starc rejoins Australia squad for India Test after family illness

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is back in contention for the opening day-night Test against India this week after on Sunday opting to rejoin the team following compassionate leave.

Starc, the most prolific wicket-taker in the short history of pink-ball Test cricket with 42, missed the final two games of the Twenty20 series after an unspecified family illness.

But he will rejoin the team in Adelaide on Monday, giving him just two full days to prepare.

"We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and we're happy he has taken time out to spend with his family," said coach Justin Langer.

"We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday."Should Starc not feel ready to line up alongside Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in Adelaide, James Pattinson and Michael Neser are in the squad and on standby.

