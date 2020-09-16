Starc rocks England with two wickets from first two balls

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Australia's Mitchell Starc stunned world champions England with two wickets off the first two balls in the third and deciding one-day international at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and batted on a fresh pitch with the three-match series all square at 1-1.

But the first ball of the match saw Jason Roy edge a drive off Starc to Glenn Maxwell at backward point.

And the very next ball left-arm fast bowler Starc had Joe Root lbw with an inswinger.

Test captain Root consulted his Yorkshire colleague Jonny Bairstow at the non-striker's end but decided against a review, with the ball looking like it would have knocked over his leg stump.

England were 0-2 with Starc a ball away from joining fellow left-arm paceman Chaminda Vaas, who achieved the feat at the 2003 World Cup, as the only other bowler to take a hat-trick with the first three balls of a one-day international.

But left-hander Morgan survived the hat-trick delivery when the ball thudded into his pads, with Starc not getting the desired swing.