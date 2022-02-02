UrduPoint.com

Stars Walk Disciplinary Tightrope In Africa Cup Of Nations

Muhammad Rameez Published February 02, 2022 | 05:38 PM

Up to 21 stars could be involved in the African Cup of Nations semi-finals this week knowing one mistimed tackle would rule them out of the biggest match in the continent

Burkina Faso have 10 players in their squad walking the disciplinary tightrope with one yellow card each, record seven-time champions Egypt have five and hosts Cameroon and Senegal three each.

Senegal are favoured to beat Burkina Faso in the first semi-final on Wednesday night in Yaounde while Cameroon confront Egypt in a hard-to-predict showdown 24 hours later.

All 21 have been cautioned in the knockout phase, and a second yellow card will trigger an automatic one-match suspension and exclusion from either the final or third-place play-off.

