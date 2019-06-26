Start delayed in Pakistan-New Zealand World Cup match

A wet outfield delayed the start of the World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday

The scheduled 10:00am (0900 GMT) toss was put back after an early inspection by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Bruce Oxenford of Australia.

Overnight rain had left the outfield wet and there will be another inspection at 10:30 am before taking a final decision on when to start the match.

Unbeaten New Zealand are second on the 10-team table with 11 points, winning five matches and one no result while Pakistan are seventh with just two wins, three defeats and a no result.