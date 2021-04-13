UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Starting Lineup Of Team China At Women's Olympic Qualification Playoff

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:06 PM

Starting Lineup of Team China at women's Olympic qualification playoff

Following is the starting lineup of the Chinese women's national football team at the second leg of the Tokyo Olympic qualification playoffs against South Korea here on Tuesday: Goalkeeper

SUZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Following is the starting lineup of the Chinese women's national football team at the second leg of the Tokyo Olympic qualification playoffs against South Korea here on Tuesday: Goalkeeper: Peng Shimeng Defender: Li Mengwen, Luo Guiping, Wang Xiaoxue, Lou JiahuiMidfielder: Zhang Xin, Ma Jun, Yao Wei, Wang ShuangForward: Wang Shanshan, Tang Jiali

Related Topics

Football China Tokyo South Korea Women Olympics

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan Has No Military Plans on Border With Ar ..

1 minute ago

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Gets Permission t ..

1 minute ago

Chinese researchers reveal transport of microplast ..

5 minutes ago

Tehran announces Ramazan starts Wednesday in Iran

5 minutes ago

WHO seeks ban on sale of live wild mammals in food ..

5 minutes ago

Forbes 30 Under 30 features Pakistani UK-based Che ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.