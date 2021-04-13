Following is the starting lineup of the Chinese women's national football team at the second leg of the Tokyo Olympic qualification playoffs against South Korea here on Tuesday: Goalkeeper

SUZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Following is the starting lineup of the Chinese women's national football team at the second leg of the Tokyo Olympic qualification playoffs against South Korea here on Tuesday: Goalkeeper: Peng Shimeng Defender: Li Mengwen, Luo Guiping, Wang Xiaoxue, Lou JiahuiMidfielder: Zhang Xin, Ma Jun, Yao Wei, Wang ShuangForward: Wang Shanshan, Tang Jiali