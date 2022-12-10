UrduPoint.com

State Department Says Saddened By Death Of US Journalist Covering World Cup In Qatar

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 10, 2022 | 11:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The US State Department is saddened to hear of the death of CBS sports journalist Grant Wahl in Qatar while covering the World Cup, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Grant Wahl and send our condolences to his family, with whom we have been in close communication," Price said on Friday.

The United States is engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family's wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible, Price added.

US Soccer also released a statement on Wahl's death, highlighting his coverage and passion for the sport. Wahl's belief in the power of football to advance human rights will remain an inspiration, the statement said.

Earlier in the World Cup, Wahl was temporarily blocked from entering Ahmad bin Ali Stadium for the US Men's National Soccer Team's game against Wales for wearing a shirt with a rainbow and soccer ball amid attempts by Qatari authorities to restrict pro-LGBT demonstrations.

Grant Wahl's brother, Eric Wahl, posted a video on Instagram (banned in Russia) claiming that the journalist collapsed while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands, and later died after being transferred to a hospital, according to the New York Post.

Eric Wahl, who identifies as gay, also claimed that Grant received death threats and that he believes his brother was killed. The Instagram account has since been made private.

On Monday, Wahl wrote that he had been sick for approximately 10 days and received antibiotics after getting diagnosed with bronchitis, according to Bleacher Report. Wahl also confirmed he tested negative for COVID-19, the report said.

Wahl's wife, Celine Gounder, said via Twitter that she is "in complete shock" about her husband's passing and thankful for the support she has received.

