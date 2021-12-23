UrduPoint.com

State-of-art Cricket Academy For Youth To Set Up In Islamabad Soon: DC

Muhammad Rameez 15 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:10 PM

The capital development authority has planned to offer land to national cricket heroes Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf for constructing a state of art cricket academy for youth in Islamabad, in which proposals are under consideration, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said on Thursday

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said the launching of the youth cricket academy in Islamabad is definitely a revolutionary step and it will help a lot in making the future of cricket bright among the youth of the city.

The Federal government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all-out measures for the revival of cricket, the development of sports, and the welfare of sportsmen in the city.

He said Haris and Shadab had met with him and offered their free-of-cost coaching services for the academy, adding, both young cricketers would help in promoting sports and identifying new talent from Islamabad city.

He said there was a lot of talent and the youth had the potential to excel but the problem was that of proper facilities.

More Stories From Sports

