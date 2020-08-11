‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zindabad InshaAllah’

(@fidahassanain)

Former Skipper Sarfraz Ahmad has said encouraging words for incumbent Team Captain Azhar Ali after Pakistan’s defeat against England in the first Test match.

Taking to Twitter, Sarfraz Ahmad shared his picture with Azhar Ali—the incumbent captain, with a caption: “ Brother, stay strong. We will bounce back God willing,”.

His encouraging words for Azhar Ali came at the moment when Pakistan faced heartbreaking defeat against England in the first Test match.

England had defeated Pakistan by three wickets to win the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday in dramatic fashion. England set a target of 277 to win and was struggling at 11 117-5 on the fourth day. England are now 1-0 up in a three-match series being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.

Second test will be played on August 13 in Southampton.