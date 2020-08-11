UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Stay Strong, We Will Bounce Back Pakistan Zindabad InshaAllah’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:55 PM

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zindabad InshaAllah’

Former Skipper Sarfraz Ahmad has said encouraging words for incumbent Team Captain Azhar Ali after Pakistan’s defeat against England in the first Test match.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2020) Former Skipper Sarfraz Ahmad has said something encouraging for Pakistan Captain Azhar Ali.

Taking to Twitter, Sarfraz Ahmad shared his picture with Azhar Ali—the incumbent captain, with a caption: “ Brother, stay strong. We will bounce back God willing,”.

His encouraging words for Azhar Ali came at the moment when Pakistan faced heartbreaking defeat against England in the first Test match.

England had defeated Pakistan by three wickets to win the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday in dramatic fashion. England set a target of 277 to win and was struggling at 11 117-5 on the fourth day. England are now 1-0 up in a three-match series being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.

Second test will be played on August 13 in Southampton.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Southampton Azhar Ali Old Trafford August God Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Integrated Transport Centre highlights mid-2020 ac ..

7 seconds ago

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

22 seconds ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.