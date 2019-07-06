Staying on feet pays off for persistent Gabriel Jesus

Teresópolis, Brazil, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :At just 22 years of age, a back-to-back Premier League title winner with Manchester City and having scored 17 goals in 34 matches for five-time world champions Brazil, it might seem absurd to say it, but Gabriel Jesus was under pressure coming into the Copa America.

The former Palmeiras forward -- who won the Brazilian title there too before moving to City -- seems to have the world at his feet and enviable statistics for a player of his age.

Yet when he arrived at the Copa America on home soil, Jesus was the subject of severe criticism.

The reason being: his lack of goals for Brazil.

That's a strange accusation to put at a guy scoring an average of one in every two matches and who, with six international goals in 2019, is having his most prolific Calendar year in the Selecao's yellow shirt.

But the problem was that until he netted in the 2-0 Copa semi-final victory over arch rivals Argentina, Jesus's last nine goals had come in friendlies.

Crucially, he didn't score at the World Cup last year and also missed an injury-time penalty in the 5-0 win over Peru earlier in the Copa.

Scoring against Argentina lifted a huge weight off his shoulders.

"I'm delighted about the goal because it's something I'd been searching for since the first match at the Copa," said Jesus.

"In life, sometimes things don't go as you'd like. You have to be persistent, things aren't easy."His last goal in a competitive match dated back to October 2017 and a World Cup qualifier against Chile.