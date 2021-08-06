Steelers overcome slow start to beat Cowboys in preseason opener

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Mason Rudolph passed for 84 yards as the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off the 2021 NFL preseason with a 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Canton, Ohio.

Rudolph powered the offence along with running back Najee Harris, who rushed for 22 yards on seven carries. Chase Claypool had three catches for 62 yards.

The contest marked the first exhibition game of the new NFL season. Last season's preseason contests were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers decided to allow an almost full capacity crowd of 20,100 into Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, despite the ongoing pandemic and that around 50 percent of the American population remains unvaccinated.

"Just being in a stadium full of fans, the energy they provided," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "We were without that for the good part of a year." The Steelers fell behind 3-0 early before going on a 16-0 run, as both teams relied heavily on their reserve players.

Pittsburgh's Pressley Harvin finished with four punts for 183 yards, averaging 45.8 yards per punt.

The Steelers face Philadelphia next Thursday, while the Cowboys' next game is against Arizona on August 13.

