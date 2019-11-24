UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steelers' Rudolph Received $50,000 Fine For Role In Brawl

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 09:00 AM

Steelers' Rudolph received $50,000 fine for role in brawl

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Football League has slapped Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a $50,000 fine as part of the ongoing fallout from the Steelers-Cleveland Browns November 14 brawl.

Rudolph, who was one of the central combatants in the fourth quarter kerfuffle, was one of 33 players from the game who were hit with fines.

Rudolph was not suspended for his role in the fight, which included Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripping Rudolph's helmet off and clobbering the quarterback with it.

Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur, although the NFL said it found no evidence of that and suspended Garrett indefinitely.

Garrett, who received a $45,000 fine, also stands to miss out on at least $1,139,911.76 in salary as he misses at least the last six regular-season games. That figure could rise if his suspension continues next season.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was banned one game and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was banned for three games but appealed and got it down to two.

Additionally, both teams were fined $250,000 each.

On Saturday, NFL Network reported the list of 29 members of the two teams who were each fined $3,507 each for leaving the sidelines and entering the "fighting area."

Related Topics

Football Fine Pittsburgh November From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

9 hours ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

9 hours ago

Oil from spill in Brazil washes up in Rio state

9 hours ago

Ex-President Morales' Children Leave Bolivia for A ..

9 hours ago

Bayern climb to second as Gladbach slip up in Berl ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.