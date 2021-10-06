UrduPoint.com

Steering Committee Formed To Hold SAG

Muhammad Rameez 28 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A steering committee for holding and making preparations for the upcoming South Asian Games (SAG) has been constituted.

The 14th edition of the games is scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

The steering committee will be chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar while Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza will be its Vice-Chairman.

The Steering Committee has Secretary IPC, Secretary Defence, Secretary Finance, Secretary Inferior, Secretary Foreign Affairs Secretary Information, Secretary education, Secretary Health, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Punjab and DG Pakistan sports board as members.

Moreover, an organizing committee for holding the SAG as per the directions of the Steering Committee has also been constituted under the chairmanship of Federal Secretary IPC.

