Stendel Suffers Terrible Start At Hearts

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :New Hearts manager Daniel Stendel endured a miserable start to his time in charge as Callum Hendry's header earned St Johnstone a 1-0 win at Tynecastle on Saturday.

The substitute converted a near-post corner 16 minutes from time to lift Saints off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and move them three points above Hearts.

"You can see the players were trying new things but we didn't deserve to win today, we didn't create many chances," said Stendel, whose side were booed off at full-time.

"I hope the fans give the players more of a chance. At the moment it's not easy and we need more from the stands. We need to believe in better times." The Jambos are now off the bottom only on goal difference ahead of Hamilton, who were beaten 1-0 at Aberdeen.

Victory moved the Dons ahead of Motherwell, who host Rangers on Sunday, into third.

Sam Cosgrove's 19th goal of the season secured all three points for Derek McInnes's men, who should have been far more comfortable winners but for a string of saves from Hamilton goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

St Mirren joined St Johnstone on 15 points after coming from 3-1 down to claim a point against Livingston in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Jonathan Obika struck twice in the second half for St Mirren after Aymen Souda's double and a John Guthrie effort had the visitors well in command in Paisley.

Junior Morias had briefly brought the Buddies level in the first half, but it was Obika's double that secured a precious point.

Ross County are now eight points clear of the drop zone thanks to Lee Erwin's stoppage-time winner against former club Kilmarnock in a 1-0 victory at Dingwall.

