UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stephen Curry Set To Rejoin Warriors Lineup

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:06 PM

Stephen Curry set to rejoin Warriors lineup

In his first appearance since last October, six-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry will reportedly rejoin the Golden State Warriors on the court next Sunday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :In his first appearance since last October, six-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry will reportedly rejoin the Golden State Warriors on the court next Sunday.

"Warriors star Stephen Curry will return to the Golden State lineup on Sunday against the Wizards, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Curry on track for comeback four months after surgery on his broken left hand," NBA insider Sham Charania said on Twitter. All-Star guard Curry suffered a broken left hand in Golden State's loss to the Phoenix Suns on Oct.

30.

The accident was followed by surgery to Curry's left hand and a metacarpal of his index finger. "It definitely feels different than the right [hand], But you can try to get to a point when you're actually playing basketball, you don't think about it. Whether it feels all the way the same or not, it really doesn't matter," Curry said on NBA.com. Two-time MVP point guard Curry has played just 4 games during the 2019-20 season to average 20.3 points and 6.5 assists.

Related Topics

Accident Twitter Same Phoenix Turkish Lira October Sunday Gold All Court

Recent Stories

BASF showcases e-mobility solutions at Pakistan Au ..

3 minutes ago

Violent attacks on Muslims expose Hindu extremism: ..

25 minutes ago

Sugarcane cultivation should be started immediatel ..

34 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Iran Rises to 139, ..

34 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to ..

34 minutes ago

Efforts on card by MoHR to redraft regional strate ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.