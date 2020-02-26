Stephen Curry set to rejoin Warriors lineup

In his first appearance since last October, six-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry will reportedly rejoin the Golden State Warriors on the court next Sunday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :In his first appearance since last October, six-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry will reportedly rejoin the Golden State Warriors on the court next Sunday.

"Warriors star Stephen Curry will return to the Golden State lineup on Sunday against the Wizards, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Curry on track for comeback four months after surgery on his broken left hand," NBA insider Sham Charania said on Twitter. All-Star guard Curry suffered a broken left hand in Golden State's loss to the Phoenix Suns on Oct.

30.

The accident was followed by surgery to Curry's left hand and a metacarpal of his index finger. "It definitely feels different than the right [hand], But you can try to get to a point when you're actually playing basketball, you don't think about it. Whether it feels all the way the same or not, it really doesn't matter," Curry said on NBA.com. Two-time MVP point guard Curry has played just 4 games during the 2019-20 season to average 20.3 points and 6.5 assists.