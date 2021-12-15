New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen for the NBA's all-time record for three-pointers on Tuesday with two baskets from beyond the arc early in the game against the New York Knicks.

Curry matched Allen's record with his 2,973rd three-pointer with 10:50 remaining in the first quarter. Minutes later, he swished in number 2,974 to send the crowd at Madison Square Garden into a frenzy.