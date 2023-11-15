Open Menu

‘Stepping Down As Pakistan Captain In All Formats,’ Says  Babar Azam

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2023 | 06:35 PM

‘Stepping down as Pakistan captain in all formats,’ says  Babar Azam

The Pakistan skipper says he is there to support the new captain and the team with his experience and dedication.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2023) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has stepped down as a Pakistan captain in all three formats, saying that he would continue to support the new captain and the team with his experience and dedication.

Taking to X, Babar Azam announced his resignation.

He wrote, “I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I have experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan’s pride and respect in the cricket world,”

He said, “Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was the result of the collective efforts of players, coaches and management but I would like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey,”.

Babar further said, “I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support new captain and the team with my experience and dedication. I want to express my sincere thanks to Pakistan Cricket board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility,”.

At the end, he chanted, “PAKISTAN ZINDABAD,”.

Babar Azam had been under fire for last couple of days due to poor performance of the team during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The team failed to perform in all three departments including batting, bowling and fielding.

