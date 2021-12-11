UrduPoint.com

Sterling Bags 100th Premier League Goal As Man City Beat Wolves

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 08:23 PM

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Raheem Sterling scored his 100th Premier League goal as the Manchester City forward's penalty fired the leaders to a 1-0 win against 10-man Wolves on Saturday.

Sterling netted from the spot in the second half at the Etihad Stadium to clinch City's sixth successive league victory.

City's cause was aided by a needless first half red card for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, who was dismissed for failing to retreat the required 10 yards before a free-kick he had been booked for conceding seconds earlier.

Sterling's landmark goal ensured City capitalised on Jimenez's blunder as they survived an average display to get back on track after the midweek Champions League defeat at Leipzig.

After struggling to get into Guardiola's starting line-up at times this season amid talk of a potential transfer, Sterling is finally showing signs of recapturing the scintillating form that made him such a dangerous force.

Pep Guardiola's side are four points clear of second placed Liverpool, who can close the gap if they beat Aston Villa at Anfield later on Saturday.

Kyle Walker was dropped to the bench after City's right-back was criticised by Guardiola following his red card at Leipzig.

Guardiola made eight changes from the Leipzig game, with Phil Foden, troubled by an ankle problem, and Kevin De Bruyne, recovered from the coronavirus, named as substitutes.

Bernardo Silva had scored six goals in his previous eight league appearances and the City playmaker was inches away from adding to that total when he bent a curler just over the bar in the opening minutes.

Joao Cancelo's lung-bursting breaks from right-back were a constant threat in the first half and he advanced again for a low strike that tested Wolves keeper Jose Sa.

