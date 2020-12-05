UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sterling Strikes As Man City Sweep Aside Fulham

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 11:32 PM

Sterling strikes as Man City sweep aside Fulham

Manchester City closed to within three points of the top of the Premier League as Raheem Sterling found his form in a routine 2-0 win over Fulham

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Manchester City closed to within three points of the top of the Premier League as Raheem Sterling found his form in a routine 2-0 win over Fulham.

Kevin De Bruyne was also on target from the penalty spot as City recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time this season to move into the top four.

Sterling had not scored in the league for nearly two months and been left out by Guardiola in recent weeks.

But the England international looked more like his old self to provide some much-needed penetration in behind for a City side that has struggled to score goals this season.

Sterling should have opened the scoring inside three minutes when he fired too close to Alphonse Areola after Riyad Mahrez's pass opened up the Fulham defence.

Less than two minutes later, Sterling got a second chance from another sumptuous De Bruyne assist and this time made no mistake on his favoured right foot for a first goal in seven games.

Sterling then helped create the second as he turned Joachim Andersen inside the box and went down under the faintest contact from the Danish defender for a penalty.

De Bruyne had missed his last spot-kick against Liverpool, but confidently strode forward to send Areola the wrong way and end the game as contest just 26 minutes in.

Another flying save from Areola then denied Sterling a spectacular second with an acrobatic volley.

John Stones is enjoying a renaissance at the heart of Guardiola's defence as he was again preferred to Aymeric Laporte alongside Ruben Dias.

However, it was a mix-up between Stones and Ederson that came closest to providing Fulham a lifeline as the goalkeeper came rushing off his line to clear as Stones played the ball back towards his own goal and was relieved to see it roll wide for a corner.

After scoring just 10 goals in their first eight league games of the season, City clicked into gear last weekend in a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley.

Had De Bruyne been more clinical, the hosts could have had another handful.

The Belgian turned Gabriel Jesus's pass onto the crossbar then could not beat Areola when one-on-one after a brilliant through ball from Mahrez set him clear.

Mahrez was the creator again with a well-worked corner for De Bruyne's next effort which flew well over the bar.

But two goals were more than enough as City recorded a fourth consecutive clean sheet.

At the other end of the table, Fulham remain just a point clear of the relegation zone in 17th.

Related Topics

Liverpool From Top Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Govt is making all out efforts to protect lives of ..

3 minutes ago

Bottas takes pole position for Sakhir Grand Prix

3 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 table

3 minutes ago

Campaigning winds up in Ghana ahead of Monday vote ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by Record 1 ..

6 minutes ago

Nicaragua sends rescue units to site of mine colla ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.