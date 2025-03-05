Steve Smith announces retirement from ODIs after losing ICC CT 2025 semi-final against India

(@Abdulla99267510)

Australian captain says a young player will take his place for World Cup 2027, and that now is a good time to begin preparing for that transition

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) After losing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against India, Australia Captain Steve Smith announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs) cricket.

Steve Smith while announcing his retirement from ODIs said that he would remain available for Test and T20 formats.

He expressed hope that a young player would take his place for the 2027 World Cup, and that now is a good time to begin preparing for that transition.

Smith mentioned that his journey in ODIs has been fantastic, and he has enjoyed every moment of it, adding that he has many wonderful memories.

Winning two World Cups with his teammates was also a major achievement.

The former ODI captain said that Test cricket will always remain his priority, and he is eager to play in the World Test Championship final.

India defeated Australia in an ICC tournament knockout match after 14 years. Australia had previously defeated India in three knockout matches since 2011.

Before Steve Smith, England's captain Jos Buttler also announced his retirement due to poor performance in the Champions Trophy. The English team faced defeats in all of their matches in the event, including a loss to Afghanistan.