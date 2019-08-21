Steve Smith: Australia batsman ruled out of third Ashes Test

Ustralia batsman Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test after suffering a concussion

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Australia batsman Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test after suffering a concussion.Smith, 30, was hit in the neck by a 92mph bouncer from Jofra Archer on day four of the second Test, but passed an initial concussion test and returned to continue his innings.Coach Justin Langer confirmed his absence after Smith sat out Australia's training session on Tuesday.Smith has scored 142, 144 and 92 in his three innings so far in the series.It has not been confirmed who will replace Smith in the Australia team for the third Test at Headingley, which starts on Thursday.Former captain Smith was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne in the second Test at Lord's, with Labuschagne becoming Test cricket's first concussion substitute.

He made 59 as Australia survived a tense final evening to claim a draw and preserve their 1-0 series lead with three matches to play.Brain injury charity Headway said it was "incredibly dangerous" for Smith to resume his innings."You need to take an 'if in doubt' approach," said Headway deputy chief executive Luke Griggs."With concussion, the vision can be blurred and the brain can be slow at processing information.

That leads to delayed reaction times and is just incredibly dangerous.""At the end of the day it was really a no-brainer, he felt a bit better yesterday but he is not going to have time enough to tick off everything he needs to do to be ready to play," Langer explained on Tuesday.