UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steve Smith Quickest To 7000 Runs; Surpasses Bradman

Muhammad Rameez 48 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:02 PM

Steve Smith quickest to 7000 runs; surpasses Bradman

Australian stroke-master Steve Smith became the fastest batsman to 7000 runs in 126 innings surpassing Englishman Walter Hammond's 131 innings during the first innings of the day-night pink ball second test match against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

ADELAIDE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Australian stroke-master Steve Smith became the fastest batsman to 7000 runs in 126 innings surpassing Englishman Walter Hammond's 131 innings during the first innings of the day-night pink ball second test match against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Walter (Wally) Hammond, former England Captain, played between 1920-1951 and scored 7249 runs in 85 matches at an average of 58.5.

By scoring 7000 runs at an average of 64 in his 70th test match, Steve Smith also eclipsed Sir Don Bradman's 6996 which the latter scored at an average of 99.

94 in 52 tests. Smith has scored 26 test centuries as compared with Bradman's 29.

The prolific run-scorer has joined the elite 7000 club of 10 Australian greats and, after scoring 36 runs at the Adelaide Oval, needs only 97 more runs to go beyond Greg Chappell's 7110 runs.

There are 10 Australian batsmen in the 7000 club including Ricky Pontin (13378), Allan Border (11174), Steve Waugh (10927), Michael Clarke (8643), Matthew Hayden (8625), Mark Waugh (8029), Justin Langer (7696), Mark Taylor (7525), David Boon (7422), Greg Chappell (7110) and Steve Smith (7013).

Related Topics

Pakistan Adelaide David Boon Border

Recent Stories

Vivo Expands Y-Series Portfolio: Launches Y19 With ..

9 minutes ago

Crimes against orphan girls at Darul Aman: CJP app ..

29 minutes ago

Hasan Ali ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests

45 minutes ago

PM Khan to arrive in Lahore for day-long visit tod ..

50 minutes ago

SAARC Chamber stresses urgent need for deeper econ ..

39 seconds ago

DRUGS CASE: Rana Sana Ullah remand extended for 15 ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.