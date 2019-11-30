Steve Smith quickest to 7000 runs; surpasses Bradman

Australian stroke-master Steve Smith became the fastest batsman to 7000 runs in 126 innings surpassing Englishman Walter Hammond's 131 innings during the first innings of the day-night pink ball second test match against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Walter (Wally) Hammond, former England Captain, played between 1920-1951 and scored 7249 runs in 85 matches at an average of 58.5.

By scoring 7000 runs at an average of 64 in his 70th test match, Steve Smith also eclipsed Sir Don Bradman's 6996 which the latter scored at an average of 99.

94 in 52 tests. Smith has scored 26 test centuries as compared with Bradman's 29.

The prolific run-scorer has joined the elite 7000 club of 10 Australian greats and, after scoring 36 runs at the Adelaide Oval, needs only 97 more runs to go beyond Greg Chappell's 7110 runs.

There are 10 Australian batsmen in the 7000 club including Ricky Pontin (13378), Allan Border (11174), Steve Waugh (10927), Michael Clarke (8643), Matthew Hayden (8625), Mark Waugh (8029), Justin Langer (7696), Mark Taylor (7525), David Boon (7422), Greg Chappell (7110) and Steve Smith (7013).