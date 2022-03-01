Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Australian batsman says they are well aware of the fake threats through social media and he events that could take place on the platforms, saying that is relishing the challenge of playing in Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2022) Australia batsman Steve Smith has said that all players are feeling incredibility safe on their first tour to Pakistan.

Smith reaction has come a day after Spinner Ashton received the serious threats from an Indian man on social media.

The Indian men have been exposed by Pakistani agencies who have been sending threatening messages to the families of the players to sabotage Australia tour to Pakistan. The Australians are much aware about the fake threats from the Indian side.

The Indian man using fake ID warned Agar against travelling to Pakistan, through the threat was dismissed following an investigation by the boards of Pakistan and Australia and government security agencies.

Cricket Australia have also made plans to counter fake social media threats, saying that threat is not considered a risk.

According to Smith, the security arrangements in Pakistan are satisfactory.

He said that they are aware of social media and unfortunate events that could take place on platforms. He expressed these words while talking to the reporters ahead of the first Test which is due to start in Rawalpindi on Friday.

He said they have got a lot of people working here with them and they trust the security arrangements.

Smith, he said, was relishing the challenge of playing in Pakistan.

He stated that it was great to be back here and playing cricket.

He stated that it the first time a lot of them had been here and they were excited. He said they knew how much Pakistanis were excited about cricket.

Smith sustained a concussion in a match against Sri Lanka in Sydney last month, slamming his head to the ground after falling over the boundary rope but the 32-year-old said he had progressed well.

"It's the first session back for me facing fast bowling. I'm recovering from the concussion and I've faced some side-arm and spinners," he added.

"The head has progressed really well the last few days. I'm feeling in a good space, done a lot of stuff where I've got my heart rate up to a good amount and brought it down ... all part of the protocols of getting back to playing."

The international teams stopped visiting Pakistan following an attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 which claimed lives of six policemen and two civilians.

But now, after strict security arrangements, the international teams have started touring Pakistan. Last year, New Zealand cancelled Pakistan tour after a group of people from India sent threatening messages to the players and their family by using fake IDs on social media. England also withdrew from its tour to Pakistan.