Steve Waugh Expresses Concerns Over Declining Support For Test Cricket

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2024 | 01:34 PM

Waugh's remarks come amidst a backdrop where South Africa prioritized its T20 league over Test cricket, leading to a weakened team for upcoming tour to New Zealand.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2024) Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh has expressed serious concerns over the apparent neglect of Test cricket by major cricket boards including the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Waugh, a respected figure in the cricketing world, raised alarm about the insufficient financial incentives provided to players participating in Test cricket. He highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating, “If the ICC or any governing body does not intervene soon, there is a risk of losing the essence of Test cricket because players are not adequately compensated,”.

The former captain acknowledged the reluctance of players to commit to Test matches due to inadequate financial rewards.

“I understand why players hesitate to participate in Test matches due to insufficient wages,” he emphasized.

Waugh argued that without immediate intervention, Test cricket could face continuous decline as players increasingly opt for shorter formats such as T10 and T20, which offer quicker returns.

He proposed that the ICC or leading cricketing nations should consider introducing a premium fee for Test matches to motivate players to actively participate.

Highlighting the impending threat, Waugh cautioned that the failure to address the issue could result in Test cricket not effectively showcasing the best talent.

He also pointed out a related concern where teams like Pakistan and West Indies are not sending full-strength squads for Test series, indicating an ongoing problem.

