UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stevenson Dominates As Boxing Returns To Las Vegas

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

Stevenson dominates as boxing returns to Las Vegas

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Undefeated American Shakur Stevenson stopped Felix Caraballo with a punishing body shot in the sixth round Tuesday to win the main event of boxing's first major fight card since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 22-year-old Stevenson easily won the 10-round non-title fight by delivering a devastating left hand to Caraballo's rib cage for the knockdown at 1:31 of the sixth round.

Stevenson, who is the World Boxing Organization featherweight champ, completely dominated the Puerto Rican to improve to 14-0 with eight knockouts.

There were no fans allowed into the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino conference center because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a different atmosphere," Stevenson said. "Losing the weight was different. Training in the gym was different. I couldn't be around anybody.

"Even when fighting and there was no crowd was different. I would catch him with mean shots and there would be no 'Ooohs' or 'Aaahs.

'" Stevenson also forced Caraballo to take a knee in the first round.

Stevenson said he injured his left hand in the fifth round but was still able to land solid blows.

"I hit him with everything I could early. I wobbled him a bunch of times. He took a lot of punishment, and I started realizing that head shots weren't going to get him out of here. So I started going to the body more," Stevenson said.

Stevenson, who is black, wore a T-shirt reading "Black Lives Matter" for his post-fight interview.

"My people right now, they're protesting and there's a lot going on in our community, a lot of people trying to stand up for what's right," he said. "I couldn't really go out there and protest with them because I had a fight coming up and I didn't want to risk catching corona.

"Now that the fight is over, I'll go out there and protest. Mask up, gloved up, I'll go out there and help my people out."

Related Topics

Injured Protest World Hotel Reading Event Weight Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Council for Industrial Revolution reviews proactiv ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.