UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stockdale Returns To Ireland Squad For Six Nations Clash With Scotland

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:13 PM

Stockdale returns to Ireland squad for Six Nations clash with Scotland

Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale has returned to Andy Farrell's squad for Sunday's Six Nations clash with Scotland after missing the opening three matches of the championship

Dublin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale has returned to Andy Farrell's squad for Sunday's Six Nations clash with Scotland after missing the opening three matches of the championship.

The 24-year-old damaged his knee playing for provincial side Ulster against Munster on January 2.

"Ulster's Jacob Stockdale returns to the squad having missed the opening three rounds through injury while Shane Daly will remain at Munster," the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Monday "The 36-man squad will travel to Edinburgh on Friday ahead of playing Scotland on Sunday at BT Murrayfield.

"Josh van der Flier will go through the graduated return-to-play protocols this week in the Ireland camp while there were no significant injury concerns from the other 12 players who featured in the Guinness Pro14 fixtures over the weekend."Stockdale, who has 33 Irish caps, returned to action in Ulster's Pro14 victory over Ospreys on February 26.

Ireland lost their opening two Six Nations matches, against Wales and France, before beating Italy 48-10 in Rome.

Related Topics

Football France Rome Van Edinburgh Wales Ireland Italy January February Sunday From

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with ..

1 minute ago

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incre ..

8 minutes ago

Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates and enjoy ..

12 minutes ago

Japan International Cooperation Agency and FAO joi ..

22 minutes ago

Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case: Justice Shah stresses ..

40 minutes ago

Afghan Vice President Says Without Talks With Paki ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.