UrduPoint.com

Stoke End West Brom's Unbeaten Start To Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 08:30 AM

Stoke end West Brom's unbeaten start to Championship

London, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :English Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion's unbeaten start to the second-tier season ended with a 1-0 loss away to Stoke on Friday.

Nick Powell scored the only goal of the game with 11 minutes remaining after a defensive mistake by Conor Townsend as Stoke moved up into third place, just a point off West Brom and second-placed Bournemouth.

Only the top two teams at the end of the regular season are guaranteed promotion to the Premier League.

Jacob Brown squandered a chance to put Stoke ahead when he hit the post after nine minutes.

And Stoke went even closer when Darnell Furlong's own goal was disallowed for a foul five minutes before half-time.

Mario Vrancic hit the crossbar with a 25-yard free-kick and substitute Sam Surridge saw a 71st-minute penalty saved before the breakthrough finally came for Stoke.

Surridge had his spot-kick saved by Sam Johnstone after he had been fouled by the keeper in a race for a loose ball.

But Powell finally opened the scoring when he lobbed the ball over the advancing Johnstone from Tommy Smith's pass.

Related Topics

Bournemouth Stoke Powell Post From Top Race Premier League

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd October 2021

21 minutes ago
 Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#03 ..

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#039;Shaheen&#039;, National Cent ..

8 hours ago
 Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fie ..

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fields Could Reopen - Ex-US Offic ..

8 hours ago
 Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Af ..

Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

8 hours ago
 California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination on All School Students - Gove ..

8 hours ago
 UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's ..

UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's Representative

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.