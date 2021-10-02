London, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :English Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion's unbeaten start to the second-tier season ended with a 1-0 loss away to Stoke on Friday.

Nick Powell scored the only goal of the game with 11 minutes remaining after a defensive mistake by Conor Townsend as Stoke moved up into third place, just a point off West Brom and second-placed Bournemouth.

Only the top two teams at the end of the regular season are guaranteed promotion to the Premier League.

Jacob Brown squandered a chance to put Stoke ahead when he hit the post after nine minutes.

And Stoke went even closer when Darnell Furlong's own goal was disallowed for a foul five minutes before half-time.

Mario Vrancic hit the crossbar with a 25-yard free-kick and substitute Sam Surridge saw a 71st-minute penalty saved before the breakthrough finally came for Stoke.

Surridge had his spot-kick saved by Sam Johnstone after he had been fouled by the keeper in a race for a loose ball.

But Powell finally opened the scoring when he lobbed the ball over the advancing Johnstone from Tommy Smith's pass.