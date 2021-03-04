UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stokes Fifty Props Up England In Final India Test

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:33 PM

Stokes fifty props up England in final India Test

Ben Stokes hit a gritty half-century but England were struggling at 144 for five at tea against India on day one of the fourth Test on Thursday

Ahmedabad, India, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Ben Stokes hit a gritty half-century but England were struggling at 144 for five at tea against India on day one of the fourth Test on Thursday.

Ollie Pope, on 21, and Dan Lawrence, on 15, were batting after England, who are 2-1 down heading into the final Test, won the toss in Ahmedabad.

The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's biggest cricket venue, where India won the spin-dominated third Test inside two days.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each, while spinner Washington Sundar trapped Stokes lbw for 55.

England lost early wickets, including skipper Joe Root for five, to slump to 30-3 before Stokes put on key partnerships with Jonny Bairstow, who made 28, and Pope.

Stokes raised his 24th Test fifty and second in the series with a boundary off a reverse sweep, but the left-hander soon fell to one of Sundar's deliveries from around the wicket.

Bairstow was trapped lbw by a rising Siraj delivery and failed in a review that showed the ball would have clipped the top of middle stump.

Earlier, spin was introduced in the sixth over and Patel struck with his second ball as Dom Sibley was bowled for two.

Patel in his next over then induced Zak Crawley, on nine, to miscue tamely into the hands of Siraj at mid-off.

Bairstow, who failed to score in either innings of the third Test, tried to steady the innings along with his captain.

But Siraj broke through after the first drinks interval to trap Root on the back foot with an in-swinging delivery.

Siraj and Stokes were involved in a verbal duel, joined by India captain Virat Kohli, until the umpires intervened. Stokes then hit back with three boundaries off the quick bowler.

England left out fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad, with off-spinner Dom Bess and Lawrence back in the team.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Washington Narendra Modi Ahmedabad Lawrence Virat Kohli National University From Top

Recent Stories

Saadia Afzaal receives congratulation messages on ..

9 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

3 minutes ago

Green Islamabad project' moving at rapid pace: DG ..

3 minutes ago

Armenia's Ex-Leader Kocharyan Says Ready to Run fo ..

3 minutes ago

33 New Local Mobile Phone Assembly Plants Establis ..

17 minutes ago

RPT: Cooperation on Covid-19 Vaccine Can Help Impr ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.