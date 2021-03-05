UrduPoint.com
Stokes Grabs Key Wickets As India's Run-chase Falters

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 02:23 PM

England's Ben Stokes claimed two key wickets -- including skipper Virat Kohli -- as India struggled to 153 for six at tea on the second day of the fourth and final Test on Friday

Ahmedabad (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :England's Ben Stokes claimed two key wickets -- including skipper Virat Kohli -- as India struggled to 153 for six at tea on the second day of the fourth and final Test on Friday.

India trail by 52 runs in reply to England's 205. Rishabh Pant was batting on 36 with Washington Sundar on one.

Fast bowler James Anderson and spinner Jack Leach also took two wickets each.

Stokes got Rohit Sharma, who resumed the day on eight, caught behind for 49.

Stokes earlier took Kohli's prized scalp -- a day after an on-field confrontation with the India captain -- as a rising delivery induced an edge to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes in the first session.

Anderson, who has bowled 11 maidens in 17 overs, struck in the last over before lunch with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane who was caught in the slips by Stokes.

Leach, who trapped Cheteshwar Pujara for 17 after India resumed on 24-1, struck again in the afternoon to send back Ravichandran Ashwin for 13.

On day one, spinners Ashwin and Axar Patel took seven wickets between them as England's batting failed again despite Stokes' 55.

India, 2-1 up in the series, need to avoid defeat to book a meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.

