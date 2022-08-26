UrduPoint.com

Stokes Hits First Hundred Since Taking Over As England Captain

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 26, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Ben Stokes completed his first century since being appointed England's permanent captain as he made 103 before wicketkeeper Ben Foakes reached three figures as well to strengthen the hosts' grip on the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford

Foakes was a Test-best 113 not out when Stokes declared with England on 415-9, 264 runs ahead of South Africa's meagre first-innings 151.

That left the Proteas facing a tricky nine-over session before the close of Friday's second day.

All-rounder Stokes, 98 not out at tea on Friday's second day, went to three figures in unusual fashion when a straight drive off Kagiso Rabada deflected off the fast bowler's shin to take him to a 158-ball hundred, including six fours and three sixes.

But the left-handed batsman, dropped on 92, fell soon afterwards when a leading edge off Rabada flew high to mid-off where he was superbly caught by back-pedalling opposing captain Dean Elgar.

England, however, were still well-placed at 320-6, a lead of 169 runs, following a stand of 173 between Stokes and Foakes, who was 68 not out at the time of his skipper's dismissal.

The pair had come together with England on 147-5.

Their partnership was just what England, 1-0 down in this three-match series, required after an innings and 12-run defeat in the first Test at Lord's -- their first defeat after a run of four successive wins under the leadership duo of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

And for all the talk of a new 'Bazball' aggressive style, the 31-year-old Stokes's well-paced innings on Friday -- his 12th hundred in 85 Tests and fourth against South Africa -- was also a triumph of largely orthodox batting.

Foakes then added to the Proteas' woes by going to his second hundred in 16 Tests -- and first at home -- when the 29-year-old Surrey gloveman late cut fast bowler Anrich Nortje for a ninth four in 206 balls faced.

Tailenders Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach all chipped in before Stokes called a halt to the innings.

