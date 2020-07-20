UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stokes Hits Out As England Set West Indies 312 To Win 2nd Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

Stokes hits out as England set West Indies 312 to win 2nd Test

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :England set the West Indies a target of 312 from 85 overs to win the second Test at Old Trafford on Monday after Ben Stokes hit out on the fifth and final morning.

Stokes, promoted to open the innings in a quest for quick runs, made a rapid 78 not out off 57 balls, including four fours and three sixes, to take England to 129-3 declared in their second innings.

That followed the star all-rounder's 176 in England's first innings 469-9 declared.

England are looking to level the three-match series, the first major international cricket since the coronavirus lockdown, at 1-1.

But if the West Indies, who won the first Test at Southampton by four wickets, avoid defeat they will retain the Wisden Trophy following a 2-1 series victory over England in the Caribbean last year.

Related Topics

Cricket Southampton Old Trafford From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; a milestone in UAE’s hist ..

9 minutes ago

Electricity tariff should not be increased for Kar ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Cricket Team’s practice for upcoming En ..

22 minutes ago

As China counts down to its own Mars mission, I am ..

39 minutes ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; is a turning point in era o ..

39 minutes ago

Update on Amir and Shoaib travel plans

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.