Stokes hopeful for IPL 2020, prepares himself despite Coronavirus threat

The player says that he is preparing himself for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 despite the likely shutdown virus.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) English cricketer Ben Stokes is bracing up for the upcoming events of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Ben Stokes has signed agreement with Rajasthan Royals for expected India Premier League (IPL) 2020. Stoke is one of the 13 English players who signed agreement with IPL.

However, the fate of IPL hangs in the balance as the Indian authorities postponed it till further review due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Indian at this movement is experiencing complete lockdown against the virus.

Talking to BBC, Ben Stokes said that his next competitive cricket was going to be in the IPL at this moment.

“I think I will be played on April 20 as it has not changed yet,” said Ben Stokes.

England and Wales Cricket board announced last week that the English county season would not start until at least the end of May.

The reports said that England’s tour of Sri Lanka was also postponed due to the virus.

Stokes has to continue to keep himself in shape to play in the unlikely event he is asked to travel to India.

“I am building all this up and getting myself physically in a position that if it happens I will be good to do it,” said Stokes.

I can’t take three weeks break and expect that the boy to be fit and ready for expected IPL,” he further stated, adding that he just did not want to be behind if it did not take place. The player also stated that there would be a lot of advices and if it an option to go they would have to take the sensible one. Initially, stokes shocked to know that the two-Test Sri Lanka tour was cancelled.

“it is right thing to do under the given circumstances,” said Ben Stoke, 28-year English player.