Stokes Loving Being Back And Ready To Score Big In Ashes

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 07:57 PM

Ben Stokes told England fans that "we don't believe we're beaten" and said he felt ready for a big score with the bat, after another tough day at the Ashes on Friday

The visitors were forced to toil for 150 overs in the field over the past two days as Australia built an ominous 473 for nine in their first innings of the second Test at Adelaide.

In reply, England were tottering on 17 for two after losing openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed cheaply.

Star all-rounder Stokes said the tourists still hope to repay England's suffering supporters, who saw their side hammered by nine wickets in the first Test.

"We're seeing a lot of support on social media from everyone back home in England and the guys supporting us out here in Australia as well have been absolutely phenomenal, they always are," said the 30-year-old.

"Obviously the first Test (in Brisbane) didn't go well and Australia are ahead at the moment, but we know back home we'll be getting as much support as we always do." The charismatic Stokes admitted he was feeling "sore" after returning from a lengthy break to deal with a finger injury and mental health issues But he is revelling being back in the England squad and facing arch-enemies Australia.

"I've loved every minute of it, you know walking out onto the field and wearing the Three Lions is obviously one of the great feelings as a cricketer," he said.

"These grounds in Australia and being away from home obviously makes it a bit more difficult, with crowds and stuff like that, but it is fantastic fun as well as being a huge honour." Stokes made just five and 14 with the bat in Brisbane, but said he was primed to do much better on Saturday as England look to reel in Australia.

"I didn't get anywhere near the amount of runs I wanted to in the first game, but how I try and look at batting out in the middle is not to always concentrate on the runs that are scored, but on how I felt out in the middle before I got out," he said.

"I felt good in the nets and I felt really good out on the middle both times (in Brisbane). I just wasn't able to go on and get that big scores like I want to.

"I'll just be going out (on Saturday) with the same mindset as I did in Brisbane."

