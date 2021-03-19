UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stokes Relishes India T20 'final' In World Cup Year

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:55 PM

Stokes relishes India T20 'final' in World Cup year

Ben Stokes says England welcome the pressure of Saturday's "final" against India as they seek to become battle-hardened for this year's Twenty20 World Cup

Ahmedabad (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Ben Stokes says England welcome the pressure of Saturday's "final" against India as they seek to become battle-hardened for this year's Twenty20 World Cup.

India levelled the five-match T20 series 2-2 when their bowlers stifled England's run chase for 186 despite Stokes's defiant 46 in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"In an ideal world we would have loved to have gone into the next game having won the series and it sounds weird saying it, but we got a positive out of losing," said Stokes, after England fell eight runs short.

"We go into the next game with a huge amount of pressure on our shoulders as a team because whoever wins that game wins the series. It's a final." Saturday's match will again be in an empty stadium in Ahmedabad because of rising coronavirus numbers in India. But despite the lack of atmosphere, Stokes said it was still a good test for England.

"That's great for us as a team, especially with a T20 World Cup coming up," said Stokes.

"The more pressure situations we are put into as team, the better we'll be for it. We want to win and we want to make a habit of winning." India will host the showpiece event for cricket's shortest format in October-November.

Jason Roy hit a quickfire 40 before England hit trouble at 66-3 but Stokes raised his team's hopes with a 65-run fourth-wicket stand with Jonny Bairstow, who made 25.

But Indian medium-pace bowler Shardul Thakur struck on successive deliveries to send back Stokes and England captain Eoin Morgan, for four, to derail the chase.

Stokes said England's failure had been not having a leading batsmen to attack India's bowlers in the final overs.

"One of us had to be there at the end. It's always frustrating getting out and even more when you feel you've got the game in your hands," said the all-rounder.

"We've got the World Cup coming up and no doubt we'll be put in a similar situation at some point in that tournament. These are all great learning experiences for us." With England needing 23 from the last over, Jofra Archer gave India a scare by hitting a four and six, and then two no balls brought the total down further before his bat broke and he became stuck at the non-striker's end for the final balls.

Archer returned his T20 best figures of 4-33 to check India late in their innings, Stokes said the pace bowler had become a key England weapon.

"He's a fantastic bowler -- he's got raw pace and a huge amount of skill and he's really showing that off this series," said Stokes.

"Bowling at the top of the order and at the death, there's no harder thing for a bowler to do, but he's prevailed every time."

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack T20 World Ahmedabad Shardul Thakur Event All From Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan sworn in as first f ..

6 minutes ago

Mumbai logs most Covid cases since start of pandem ..

6 minutes ago

Colombia to Plant Forest in Memory of COVID-19 Vic ..

11 minutes ago

Philippines approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine: d ..

11 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 19 march 2021

11 minutes ago

Six shops sealed, nine buses impounded over violat ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.