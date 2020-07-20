Stokes strikes as England press for win over West Indies

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Ben Stokes took a wicket on the stroke of tea after starring with the bat to give England renewed hope of a series-levelling win in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday.

West Indies had recovered to 137-5 after collapsing to 37-4 on the last day after being set a nominal 312 to win.

But a stand of exactly 100 ended when paceman Stokes unsettled Blackwood, on 55, with a short ball he could only glove to diving wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

The exit of Blackwood, who made a match-clinching 95 in West Indies' four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton, left England needing five wickets from the 42.2 overs left in the game.

Shamarh Brooks, however, was 52 not out at tea.

Stuart Broad had earlier left the West Indies reeling with three wickets after Stokes' dashing 78 not out set up an England declaration.

At 1-0 up in a three-match series, a draw would see the West Indies retain the Wisden Trophy following their 2-1 success against England in the Caribbean last year.

Recalled paceman Broad, angry at being rested from the series opener, had rocked the West Indies with a spell of three wickets for one run in 14 balls during their first-innings 287 in Manchester.

Broad, England's second-most successful Test bowler of all time, struck just five balls into the West Indies second innings when he had John Campbell caught behind.

Chris Woakes then had West Indies dangerman Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 75 in the tourists' first innings, lbw for 12.

Broad bowled Shai Hope before lunch with an excellent delivery that clipped the top of off stump.

And he was on target again after the interval when Roston Chase was lbw to a nip-backer that had him playing no shot.

Blackwood went to fifty with Brooks following him to the landmark when he drove off-spinner Dom Bess for a six that just cleared Woakes at long-on.

- Stokes show - Earlier, Stokes, promoted to open in a quest for quick runs, took England to 129-3 declared in their second innings.

Having batted cautiously before upping the tempo during a brilliant 176 in England's first innings 469-9 declared, Stokes produced another brilliantly judged batting display in a 57-ball knock featuring four fours and three sixes.

West Indies captain Jason Holder spread the field but England still scored 92 runs in 11 overs Monday before captain Joe Root declared.

Stokes should have been out for 29 when he slogged Shannon Gabriel to deep extra cover only for Campbell to drop a routine catch.

Stokes cashed in, going to fifty with a six off Gabriel that cleared the towering Holder at long-off.

England's vice-captain continued his assault by powerfully driving Holder for six and elegantly gliding him for four off successive balls.