Stone Lifter Martin Licis showcases skills at Haripur cultural sports competition

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Under the patronage of the District Sports Department, a series of cultural sports competitions, including stone lifting, sword fighting, and archery organized at Crits ground Haripur where, the world champion in stone lifting Martin Licis, hailing from the United States also participated and showcased his skills.

While talking to the media Martin Licis stated his admiration for Haripur's cultural sports, particularly stone lifting, Licis emphasized their global significance in showcasing Pakistan's cultural ability on the world stage.

World champion stone lifter expressed astonishment at the unique style of stone lifting, stating, "I've never seen anything like this." Licis, renowned for his prowess in lifting heavy stones, was captivated by the distinctive technique of catching stones with one hand, a practice he had never encountered before.

He shared his admiration for the ancient cultural sports showcased at the event and expressed his desire to document and preserve these traditions. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the strength and resilience of such practices for future generations.

Comparing the traditional stone lifting to his experience in strongman competitions, Licis highlighted the differences, particularly in the use of handles and the technique of catching stones with one hand. He acknowledged the challenges posed by the unfamiliar technique, noting the need for extensive practice to master it.

Licis expressed his eagerness to return and dedicate time to training in the one-handed style, underscoring his curiosity and determination to learn the technique. He emphasized his commitment to contributing, however modestly, to the preservation of these cultural traditions.

Besides the participation of hundreds of local athletes, thousands of people across Haripur district, Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Ahmad Zaman, District Sports Officer (DSO) Tauseef Ahmed, and Village and Neighbourhood Council Association Haripur President Malik Faisal Iqbal were also present.

At the end of the sports gal Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman distributed the prizes amongst the winning athletes who displayed exceptional performance and to commend their achievements.