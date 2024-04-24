- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Stone Lifter Martin Licis showcases skills at Haripur cultural sports competition
Stone Lifter Martin Licis Showcases Skills At Haripur Cultural Sports Competition
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 24, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Under the patronage of the District Sports Department, a series of cultural sports competitions, including stone lifting, sword fighting, and archery organized at Crits ground Haripur where, the world champion in stone lifting Martin Licis, hailing from the United States also participated and showcased his skills
HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Under the patronage of the District Sports Department, a series of cultural sports competitions, including stone lifting, sword fighting, and archery organized at Crits ground Haripur where, the world champion in stone lifting Martin Licis, hailing from the United States also participated and showcased his skills.
While talking to the media Martin Licis stated his admiration for Haripur's cultural sports, particularly stone lifting, Licis emphasized their global significance in showcasing Pakistan's cultural ability on the world stage.
World champion stone lifter expressed astonishment at the unique style of stone lifting, stating, "I've never seen anything like this." Licis, renowned for his prowess in lifting heavy stones, was captivated by the distinctive technique of catching stones with one hand, a practice he had never encountered before.
He shared his admiration for the ancient cultural sports showcased at the event and expressed his desire to document and preserve these traditions. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the strength and resilience of such practices for future generations.
Comparing the traditional stone lifting to his experience in strongman competitions, Licis highlighted the differences, particularly in the use of handles and the technique of catching stones with one hand. He acknowledged the challenges posed by the unfamiliar technique, noting the need for extensive practice to master it.
Licis expressed his eagerness to return and dedicate time to training in the one-handed style, underscoring his curiosity and determination to learn the technique. He emphasized his commitment to contributing, however modestly, to the preservation of these cultural traditions.
Besides the participation of hundreds of local athletes, thousands of people across Haripur district, Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Ahmad Zaman, District Sports Officer (DSO) Tauseef Ahmed, and Village and Neighbourhood Council Association Haripur President Malik Faisal Iqbal were also present.
At the end of the sports gal Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman distributed the prizes amongst the winning athletes who displayed exceptional performance and to commend their achievements.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India
BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 25
ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobacco use
Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador
DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 industries in twin city
WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters
Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 years: PM
Dacoit killed during conflict with locals
Vietnam hails Gandhara Corridor project for cultural tourism promotion
Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike
14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested
GCWU Sialkot VC meets Punjab governor
More Stories From Sports
-
Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador5 minutes ago
-
Imad Wasim expected to take part in fourth T20I match against New Zealand29 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League result31 minutes ago
-
Cycling delegation calls on Chief Minister KP Adviser on Sports, Youth Affairs2 hours ago
-
UCP wins Judo Championship 20243 hours ago
-
Shaheen Afridi excels in ICC T20I Rankings26 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Khyber Girls Medical College3 hours ago
-
Selection committee named girls & boys for PM National TT League3 hours ago
-
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match7 hours ago
-
'Serious talent' Fraser-McGurk bonds with Warner to light up IPL8 hours ago
-
West Indies women sweep ODI series25 minutes ago
-
Rashid Latif for arranging Pakhtunkhwa Super League19 hours ago