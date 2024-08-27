Stone replaces injured Wood for England

Olly Stone has been recalled to the England side for the first time in three years as the replacement for Mark Wood in the only change for the second Test against Sri Lanka

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Olly Stone has been recalled to the England side for the first time in three years as the replacement for Mark Wood in the only change for the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Wood has been ruled out for the remainder of the series after suffering a thigh injury during England's five-wicket win in the first Test at Old Trafford.

Stone, a Nottinghamshire seamer, has got the nod over 20-year-old left-arm paceman Josh Hull, who received his first call-up to the squad after Wood's injury.

Stone has had to battle back from his own injuries, including an anterior cruciate ligament tear suffered when celebrating a wicket.

"Unfortunately with the nature of being a bowler, you are going to pick up injuries here and there. It's been disappointing, stop-start throughout my career," said the 30-year-old.

"This year especially, I've tried to just not look too far ahead.

I love playing the game and I just knew that if I go out there and produce those performances, this call might come."

England are rejuvenating their pace attack following the retirements of veterans Stuart Broad and James Anderson

England have also lost captain Ben Stokes for the series with a torn hamstring suffered during The Hundred.

Stone, though, is hoping to replace the express pace that Wood has offered so far this summer, including a 3-0 series win over the West Indies.

"It's been pretty frightening the way he's been bowling," added Stone.

"Hopefully, I can go out there and try and touch his speeds. He's obviously up there with the fastest in the world so I'm not sure if I'll match it but I'll give it a good shot."

The second Test of the three-match series begins at Lord's on Thursday.