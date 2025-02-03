Stones Angered By 'unacceptable' Man City Collapse
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2025 | 06:03 PM
John Stones apologised to the Manchester City support for the English champions' second-half collapse in a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) John Stones apologised to the Manchester City support for the English champions' second-half collapse in a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday.
City levelled just after half-time as Erling Haaland cancelled out Martin Odegaard's second-minute opener at the Emirates Stadium.
But Pep Guardiola's men were blown away by the Gunners after Thomas Partey's strike deflected in off Stones just 105 seconds after the equaliser.
Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri rubbed salt in the visitors' wounds as Arsenal gained some measure of revenge for missing out on the title to City in each of the past two seasons.
"I'm angry, upset, personally and collectively for how the game finished," said Stones.
"All of us don't take losing well. It's hard to put into words straight after the game.
"Sorry to the fans. To travel and come and watch how we played in the last 30 minutes is unacceptable."
A seventh Premier League defeat of the season leaves fourth-placed City 15 points off the top of the table and out of contention for the title they have won for a record four consecutive years.
Recent Stories
Commissioner inspects polio vaccination centre at general bus stand
Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for Pe ..
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more points
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting cultur ..
Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala
DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector
Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025
Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' in West Bank
EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations
Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%: data
Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%
UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Azhar Ali Shah contesting in ACC Congress meeting47 minutes ago
-
Tickets for ICC Men’s CT 2025 UAE matches to go on sale Monday2 hours ago
-
Teams gear up for FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup2 hours ago
-
PCF President to attend Asian Cycling Congress in Bangkok4 hours ago
-
Abhishek's brilliant ton helps India demolish England in final T2010 hours ago
-
Stones angered by 'unacceptable' Man City collapse4 minutes ago
-
Faisal, Agha Khan Gymkhana and United Sports moved into pre-quarter finals1 day ago
-
Ricky Ponting predicts Pakistan to play ICC Champions Trophy final2 days ago
-
FDA to host Kashmir Kabaddi Cup on 5th2 days ago
-
International Musheer Rabbani Memorial Five-A-Side hockey tournament: Four fixtures decided on the f ..2 days ago
-
Sri Lanka facing worst-ever Test defeat, trail Australia by 4142 days ago
-
FIFA Club World Cup 202 Official Match Ball unveiled by adidas3 days ago