Stones angered by 'unacceptable' Man City collapse

John Stones apologised to the Manchester City support for the English champions' second-half collapse in a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) John Stones apologised to the Manchester City support for the English champions' second-half collapse in a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday.

City levelled just after half-time as Erling Haaland cancelled out Martin Odegaard's second-minute opener at the Emirates Stadium.

But Pep Guardiola's men were blown away by the Gunners after Thomas Partey's strike deflected in off Stones just 105 seconds after the equaliser.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri rubbed salt in the visitors' wounds as Arsenal gained some measure of revenge for missing out on the title to City in each of the past two seasons.

"I'm angry, upset, personally and collectively for how the game finished," said Stones.

"All of us don't take losing well. It's hard to put into words straight after the game.

"Sorry to the fans. To travel and come and watch how we played in the last 30 minutes is unacceptable."

A seventh Premier League defeat of the season leaves fourth-placed City 15 points off the top of the table and out of contention for the title they have won for a record four consecutive years.