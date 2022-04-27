UrduPoint.com

Stones Fit To Bolster Man City Defence Against Madrid

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 27, 2022 | 12:45 AM

John Stones recovered from a muscle problem in time to start at right-back for Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 )

Pep Guardiola had a selection headache with first-choice full-backs Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker ruled out by suspension and injury respectively.

Oleksandr Zinchenko deputises for Cancelo at left-back.

Stones normally operates at centre-back and has been given the tough task of keeping Vinicius Junior quiet in an unfamiliar role.

Gabriel Jesus is retained by Guardiola up front as a reward for his four-goal showing against Watford on Saturday with Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish left on the bench.

Influential Madrid midfielder Casemiro was only fit enough for a place on the bench, but David Alaba was fit to start for the Spanish giants.

Rodrygo got the nod from Carlo Ancelotti to partner the in-form Karim Benzema and Vinicius in attack.

