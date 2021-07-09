Stones urges England to make Euro 'dream' come true

England defender John Stones has challenged his team to make their Euro 2020 "dream" come true when they face Italy in Sunday's final

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :England defender John Stones has challenged his team to make their Euro 2020 "dream" come true when they face Italy in Sunday's final.

Gareth Southgate's side have reached the country's first European Championship showpiece after 55 years without a major final appearance.

England will win just the second senior international honour in their history, after the 1966 World Cup, if they beat the Italians at Wembley.

Manchester City centre-back Stones admits it was hard to imagine England having this opportunity to make history when the tournament kicked off four weeks ago.

"It's huge, with the final being at Wembley as well it's even more special, something we could have only dreamt of at the start of the tournament," Stones said on Friday.