“Stop pretending that it’s okay”:  Wasim Akram expresses concerns over heaps of garbage in Karachi sea view area

Wasim Akram says visiting Karachi-beach was a mistake, shows garbage of heaps in the sea-view area of the metropolitan city.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) Former captain of Pakistan cricket Team Wasim Akram lamented people for dumping waste and garbage on city’s beach.

Taking to twitter, Akram shared a video of Karachi loaded with garbage and wrote, “We need to stop pretending this is ok because it’s not.”

In the video, Wasim Akram was seen saying that coming to beach on Monday was a “mistake”. He asked his fans and followers to look at the beach where there was a heap of garbage.

“Look at the condition of beach. Stop blaming others and blame yourself; its embarrassing. Pakistan is a beautiful country with beautiful people but admit it that we are a dirty nation too,” said the former fast bowler.

He also rotated camera to show the piles of garbage in the area of Karachi-sea.

His wife Shaniera Akram also took to Twitter and questioned the prevailing situation of Karachi.

“Our city is in pain and it’s telling us every day. We are crying out for help but no body can hear us. This has got to stop! This has bought shame on our city, our people and on our culture. This is not who we are,” tweeted.

This is not just Karachi as the public overall is not sensitive about keeping their roads, streets, parks and other clean.