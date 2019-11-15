UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Storms Wash Out First Day Of PGA Tour Event In Mexico

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Storms wash out first day of PGA Tour event in Mexico

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Heavy rain and thunderstorms forced PGA Tour officials to scrap play in the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico on Thursday.

After several delays to a scheduled early morning start, tournament officials abandoned attempts to get the first round under way at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, south of Cancun.

Tour officials said heavy downpours drenching the course had left many areas of the layout unplayable.

"The bottom line is we just don't have a golf course that's playable," PGA Tour rules official Slugger White said.

"We've got situations out there where we could lose balls in areas that we have no virtual certainty where it was." With more poor weather forecast for Friday, White warned of the possibility of a Monday finish for the tournament.

"Tomorrow, unfortunately, is going to look almost about the same until we get here and see what happens," he said.

"Monday's always in the mix. Obviously, we hope to finish on Sunday, but Monday will always be there."The washout is the first time since 2013 that the opening round of a PGA Tour event has been suspended without any play being possible.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Cancun Same Mexico Sunday Event

Recent Stories

WHO launches first-ever insulin programme to expan ..

1 hour ago

World needs to ensure technology is working to pro ..

1 hour ago

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

3 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.